Dallas, TX
3628 High Bluff Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM

3628 High Bluff Drive

3628 High Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Location

3628 High Bluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom house in North Dallas south of LBJ. Light and bright. Kitchen opens onto large living den with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Breakfast area and separate dining room. Full-size washer-dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Attached two car garage with remote openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 High Bluff Drive have any available units?
3628 High Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 High Bluff Drive have?
Some of 3628 High Bluff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 High Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3628 High Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 High Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3628 High Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3628 High Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3628 High Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 3628 High Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 High Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 High Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 3628 High Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3628 High Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3628 High Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 High Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 High Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

