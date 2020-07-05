3628 High Bluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75234 Westhollow
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice three bedroom house in North Dallas south of LBJ. Light and bright. Kitchen opens onto large living den with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Breakfast area and separate dining room. Full-size washer-dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Attached two car garage with remote openers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
