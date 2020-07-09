All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3628 Colonial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3628 Colonial
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:26 PM

3628 Colonial

3628 Colonial Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3628 Colonial Ave, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14327881 - Built by Ameritex Homes - April completion! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite coutertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Colonial have any available units?
3628 Colonial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Colonial have?
Some of 3628 Colonial's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Colonial currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Colonial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Colonial pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Colonial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3628 Colonial offer parking?
No, 3628 Colonial does not offer parking.
Does 3628 Colonial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Colonial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Colonial have a pool?
No, 3628 Colonial does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Colonial have accessible units?
No, 3628 Colonial does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Colonial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Colonial has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University