Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:13 AM

3627 Sidney Street

3627 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Sidney Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Sidney Street have any available units?
3627 Sidney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 Sidney Street have?
Some of 3627 Sidney Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 Sidney Street currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Sidney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Sidney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 Sidney Street is pet friendly.
Does 3627 Sidney Street offer parking?
No, 3627 Sidney Street does not offer parking.
Does 3627 Sidney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Sidney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Sidney Street have a pool?
No, 3627 Sidney Street does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Sidney Street have accessible units?
No, 3627 Sidney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Sidney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 Sidney Street has units with dishwashers.

