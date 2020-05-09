All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3625 Parader Court

3625 Parader Court · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Parader Court, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Parader Court have any available units?
3625 Parader Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3625 Parader Court currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Parader Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Parader Court pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Parader Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3625 Parader Court offer parking?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Parader Court have a pool?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Parader Court have accessible units?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have units with air conditioning.

