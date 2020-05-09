Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3625 Parader Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3625 Parader Court
3625 Parader Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3625 Parader Court, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3625 Parader Court have any available units?
3625 Parader Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3625 Parader Court currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Parader Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Parader Court pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Parader Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3625 Parader Court offer parking?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Parader Court have a pool?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Parader Court have accessible units?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Parader Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Parader Court does not have units with air conditioning.
