Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3624 High Bluff dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:14 PM
3624 High Bluff dr
3624 High Bluff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3624 High Bluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have any available units?
3624 High Bluff dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3624 High Bluff dr currently offering any rent specials?
3624 High Bluff dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 High Bluff dr pet-friendly?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr offer parking?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not offer parking.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have a pool?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not have a pool.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have accessible units?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 High Bluff dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 High Bluff dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
