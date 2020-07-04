3624 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Elegant 3BR-2.5Bath-2Story Half Duplex in highly sought after Holland-Keller neighborhood. Flourish in stylish details w a posh interior in this home. High ceiling living area w abundant lighting, plantation shutters, wood-burning FP & concrete floors throughout 1st level. Chic w rustic vibe dining room glides smoothly to Kitchen w granite counter, tile backsplash, SS appliances, Bfast bar & ample cabinetry. En-suite master features french doors that open to balcony overlooking a Romeo & Juliet serene courtyard w open patio & master bath boast w walk-in glass shower, sitting area, his&her vanities & capacious WIC. Full-size laundry room, Attached two car garage & two-car driveway & many more. Don’t miss out!!!