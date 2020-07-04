All apartments in Dallas
3624 Douglas Avenue

3624 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Elegant 3BR-2.5Bath-2Story Half Duplex in highly sought after Holland-Keller neighborhood. Flourish in stylish details w a posh interior in this home. High ceiling living area w abundant lighting, plantation shutters, wood-burning FP & concrete floors throughout 1st level. Chic w rustic vibe dining room glides smoothly to Kitchen w granite counter, tile backsplash, SS appliances, Bfast bar & ample cabinetry. En-suite master features french doors that open to balcony overlooking a Romeo & Juliet serene courtyard w open patio & master bath boast w walk-in glass shower, sitting area, his&her vanities & capacious WIC. Full-size laundry room, Attached two car garage & two-car driveway & many more. Don’t miss out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
3624 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 3624 Douglas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3624 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3624 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3624 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

