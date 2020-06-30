Rent Calculator
3623 Stables Lane
3623 Stables Lane
3623 Stables Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3623 Stables Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious town home with nice yard and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Stables Lane have any available units?
3623 Stables Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3623 Stables Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Stables Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Stables Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Stables Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3623 Stables Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Stables Lane offers parking.
Does 3623 Stables Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Stables Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Stables Lane have a pool?
No, 3623 Stables Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Stables Lane have accessible units?
No, 3623 Stables Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Stables Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Stables Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Stables Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Stables Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
