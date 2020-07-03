All apartments in Dallas
3623 Pisa Mews

3623 Pisa Mews · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Pisa Mews, Dallas, TX 75236
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3623 Pisa Mews Available 07/01/19 House for Lease in Dallas - Beautiful 2-Story house with great open floor plan! Big Living room is great for entertainment. Spacious open kitchen has cabinetry with ample storage space! Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4937904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Pisa Mews have any available units?
3623 Pisa Mews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3623 Pisa Mews currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Pisa Mews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Pisa Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Pisa Mews is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews offer parking?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews have a pool?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews have accessible units?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Pisa Mews have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Pisa Mews does not have units with air conditioning.

