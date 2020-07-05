All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3615 Seguin Drive

3615 Seguin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Seguin Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Located off of Marsh and Walnut this home has an open floor plan with large windows. Garage door opens to a cover carport. Large fenced in backyard. More pictures coming soon. Carpet will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Seguin Drive have any available units?
3615 Seguin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3615 Seguin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Seguin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Seguin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Seguin Drive offers parking.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive have a pool?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Seguin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Seguin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

