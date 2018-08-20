Desirable 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in prime location. Open floor plan offers high ceilings, hardwood floors and more. Private Master Suite with separate study. Minutes to Dallas Arts District, Deep Ellum, and adjacent to Exall Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3615 Edgar Place have any available units?
3615 Edgar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Edgar Place have?
Some of 3615 Edgar Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Edgar Place currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Edgar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.