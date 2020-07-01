All apartments in Dallas
3615 Brown Street

3615 Brown Street
Location

3615 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Oak Lawn location! Mid-century modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for lease in a 10-unit building. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, HOA fees included. Also, includes 1 reserved parking space. Landlord prefer a 12 month lease or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Brown Street have any available units?
3615 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Brown Street have?
Some of 3615 Brown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3615 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 3615 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Brown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 3615 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 3615 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.

