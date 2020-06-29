All apartments in Dallas
3610 Chicago Street

3610 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Chicago Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Ultra Modern, Brand New Construction 2 story home with a balcony loaded with upgrades. Close to the Medical District, Trinity Groves, Downtown Dallas, Bars, Restaurants and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Chicago Street have any available units?
3610 Chicago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Chicago Street have?
Some of 3610 Chicago Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Chicago Street currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Chicago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Chicago Street pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Chicago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3610 Chicago Street offer parking?
No, 3610 Chicago Street does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Chicago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Chicago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Chicago Street have a pool?
No, 3610 Chicago Street does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Chicago Street have accessible units?
No, 3610 Chicago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Chicago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Chicago Street has units with dishwashers.

