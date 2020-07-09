All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:16 AM

3610 Atlanta

3610 Atlanta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Atlanta Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14338384 - Built by Ameritex Homes - June completion! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Atlanta have any available units?
3610 Atlanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Atlanta have?
Some of 3610 Atlanta's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Atlanta currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Atlanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Atlanta pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Atlanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3610 Atlanta offer parking?
No, 3610 Atlanta does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Atlanta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Atlanta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Atlanta have a pool?
No, 3610 Atlanta does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Atlanta have accessible units?
No, 3610 Atlanta does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Atlanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Atlanta has units with dishwashers.

