3606 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:15 PM

3606 Hawthorne Ave

3606 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Uptown area is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3606-hawthorne

Garrett George, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
3606 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3606 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

