Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3604 Legendary Ln

3604 Legendary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Legendary Lane, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oaks at Five Miles - Property Id: 268252

Experience our NEW renovations!!
Located right off of highway 67, 10 minutes away from downtown dallas.
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at Oaks at Five Miles Apartments. Oaks at Five Miles has modest 1,2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268252
Property Id 268252

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5731595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Legendary Ln have any available units?
3604 Legendary Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Legendary Ln have?
Some of 3604 Legendary Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Legendary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Legendary Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Legendary Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3604 Legendary Ln offer parking?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Legendary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Legendary Ln have a pool?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Legendary Ln have accessible units?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Legendary Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Legendary Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

