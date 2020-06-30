3604 Legendary Ln

Amenities
Oaks at Five Miles - Property Id: 268252
Experience our NEW renovations!!
Located right off of highway 67, 10 minutes away from downtown dallas.
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at Oaks at Five Miles Apartments. Oaks at Five Miles has modest 1,2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268252
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5731595)