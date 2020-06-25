Rent Calculator
3603 Shelley Blvd
3603 Shelley Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
3603 Shelley Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE4540982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have any available units?
3603 Shelley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3603 Shelley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Shelley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Shelley Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd offer parking?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have a pool?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 Shelley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 Shelley Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
