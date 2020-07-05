Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3601 Pinebrook Dr
3601 Pinebrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3601 Pinebrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom home in Dallas! - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home for a great price! Call to view today! $26 alarm fee Tenant occupied until 1-31
(RLNE5427629)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have any available units?
3601 Pinebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3601 Pinebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Pinebrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Pinebrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Pinebrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr offer parking?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have a pool?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 Pinebrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 Pinebrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
