Brand New Construction Home was just completed by Ameritex Homes. 3 bed, 2 bath 1090sqf home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 Reese Dr have any available units?
3600 Reese Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Reese Dr have?
Some of 3600 Reese Dr's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Reese Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Reese Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Reese Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Reese Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Reese Dr offer parking?
No, 3600 Reese Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Reese Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Reese Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Reese Dr have a pool?
No, 3600 Reese Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Reese Dr have accessible units?
No, 3600 Reese Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Reese Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Reese Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)