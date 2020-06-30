All apartments in Dallas
3554 Tioga St

3554 Tioga Street · No Longer Available
Location

3554 Tioga Street, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Attached Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home with attached garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas stove, brush nickel finishes. The living area has a sliding glass door that looks out to an enormous back yard. Perfect for entertaining and social distancing. The carpeted master bedroom has an additional closet for extra storage. Short distance to Kennedy-Curry Middle School. Convenient location close to I-20 Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE4757826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Tioga St have any available units?
3554 Tioga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Tioga St have?
Some of 3554 Tioga St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Tioga St currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Tioga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Tioga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3554 Tioga St is pet friendly.
Does 3554 Tioga St offer parking?
Yes, 3554 Tioga St offers parking.
Does 3554 Tioga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 Tioga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Tioga St have a pool?
No, 3554 Tioga St does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Tioga St have accessible units?
No, 3554 Tioga St does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Tioga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 Tioga St does not have units with dishwashers.

