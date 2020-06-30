3554 Tioga St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Attached Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home with attached garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas stove, brush nickel finishes. The living area has a sliding glass door that looks out to an enormous back yard. Perfect for entertaining and social distancing. The carpeted master bedroom has an additional closet for extra storage. Short distance to Kennedy-Curry Middle School. Convenient location close to I-20 Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE4757826)