Stunning, Gorgeous house with lots of charm! It is beautiful inside and out? Open living, Kitchen features granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets and lots of storage. You must see ! Great Neighborhood, Great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3545 Nogales Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
Is 3545 Nogales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Nogales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.