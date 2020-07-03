All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3535 Apple Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3535 Apple Valley Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:22 AM

3535 Apple Valley Way

3535 Apple Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3535 Apple Valley Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is picture perfect. Bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious living area. Spacious kitchen area with lots of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with beautiful master bath. Home is move in ready. Non refundable pet fee of $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3535 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3535 Apple Valley Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Apple Valley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way offers parking.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have a pool?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University