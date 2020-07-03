3535 Apple Valley Way, Dallas, TX 75227 Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
This home is picture perfect. Bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious living area. Spacious kitchen area with lots of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with beautiful master bath. Home is move in ready. Non refundable pet fee of $300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3535 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3535 Apple Valley Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Apple Valley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way offers parking.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have a pool?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 3535 Apple Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Apple Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Apple Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
