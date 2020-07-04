All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3525 Routh Street

3525 Routh Street · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully open 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with rare 2 outside living areas, situated in the Turtle Creek area just two blocks from Katy Trail and Uptown. Secured parking with two covered spaces. Incredible value for the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Routh Street have any available units?
3525 Routh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Routh Street have?
Some of 3525 Routh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Routh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Routh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Routh Street pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Routh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3525 Routh Street offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Routh Street offers parking.
Does 3525 Routh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Routh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Routh Street have a pool?
No, 3525 Routh Street does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Routh Street have accessible units?
No, 3525 Routh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Routh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Routh Street has units with dishwashers.

