Wonderfully open 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with rare 2 outside living areas, situated in the Turtle Creek area just two blocks from Katy Trail and Uptown. Secured parking with two covered spaces. Incredible value for the area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3525 Routh Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 3525 Routh Street have?
Some of 3525 Routh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Routh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Routh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.