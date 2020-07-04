3525 Routh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully open 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with rare 2 outside living areas, situated in the Turtle Creek area just two blocks from Katy Trail and Uptown. Secured parking with two covered spaces. Incredible value for the area!