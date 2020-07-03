Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3524 Frank Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:42 AM
1 of 1
3524 Frank Street
3524 Frank Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3524 Frank Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2-1 Washier /Dryer connection
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3524 Frank Street have any available units?
3524 Frank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3524 Frank Street currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Frank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Frank Street pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Frank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3524 Frank Street offer parking?
No, 3524 Frank Street does not offer parking.
Does 3524 Frank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Frank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Frank Street have a pool?
No, 3524 Frank Street does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Frank Street have accessible units?
No, 3524 Frank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Frank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 Frank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 Frank Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3524 Frank Street has units with air conditioning.
