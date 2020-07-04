Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:27 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica
3520 Jamaica Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3520 Jamaica Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Deposit $900.00
A/C
2-1
A/C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have any available units?
3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica offer parking?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have a pool?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have accessible units?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3520 Jamaica - 3522 Jamaica has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
