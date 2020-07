Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new home for rent conveniently located near Downtown Dallas! With 1,090 square feet of space, this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home provides a cozy atmosphere with plenty of room for the whole family. Granite countertops are found in the kitchen and bathroom providing a trendy interior you'll be proud to show off! This home was built for energy efficiency.