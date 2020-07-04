Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3516 Dickason Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3516 Dickason Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3516 Dickason Avenue
3516 Dickason Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3516 Dickason Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodeled duplex in great area. Upstairs unit has a nice balcony. Both units have a private fenced backyard area. New stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have any available units?
3516 Dickason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3516 Dickason Avenue have?
Some of 3516 Dickason Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3516 Dickason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Dickason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Dickason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue offer parking?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Dickason Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University