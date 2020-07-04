All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3516 Dickason Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3516 Dickason Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 Dickason Avenue

3516 Dickason Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3516 Dickason Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodeled duplex in great area. Upstairs unit has a nice balcony. Both units have a private fenced backyard area. New stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have any available units?
3516 Dickason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Dickason Avenue have?
Some of 3516 Dickason Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Dickason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Dickason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Dickason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue offer parking?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 Dickason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Dickason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Dickason Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University