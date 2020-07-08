Rent Calculator
3515 York Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM
3515 York Street
3515 York Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3515 York Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large home that has been Completely renovated in a growing neighborhood. Home is move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 York Street have any available units?
3515 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3515 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 3515 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3515 York Street offer parking?
Yes, 3515 York Street offers parking.
Does 3515 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 York Street have a pool?
No, 3515 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 3515 York Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 York Street does not have units with air conditioning.
