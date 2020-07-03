Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
3515 Fairview Avenue
3515 Fairview Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3515 Fairview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
South Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Hardwoods throughout. Appliances include: ref, gas stove, dw, disposal, full size washer and dryer. Nice large fenced in yard and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
3515 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3515 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 3515 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3515 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 3515 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3515 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
