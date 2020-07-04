Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3511 Mayhew Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3511 Mayhew Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:16 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3511 Mayhew Drive
3511 Mayhew Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3511 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home has new plank flooring throughout, fresh paint in and out. updated kitchen and bathroom, new 2 inch blinds, expanded driveway, new deck in back yard too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3511 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3511 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3511 Mayhew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3511 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Mayhew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Mayhew Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Mayhew Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University