Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:16 AM

3511 Mayhew Drive

3511 Mayhew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home has new plank flooring throughout, fresh paint in and out. updated kitchen and bathroom, new 2 inch blinds, expanded driveway, new deck in back yard too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3511 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3511 Mayhew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Mayhew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Mayhew Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Mayhew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Mayhew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Mayhew Drive has units with dishwashers.

