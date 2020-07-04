All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

3511 Cedar Springs Rd

3511 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
internet access
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Open Layouts

Designer interiors

Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms

Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliance

Sound Barrier Walls

Quartz Counters

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi

Dog run and built-in grooming station

Resident package lockers

Controlled access for parking and building

Courtyards with seating, and fountains

Two-story fitness center with free fitness classes

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
3511 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have?
Some of 3511 Cedar Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd has accessible units.
Does 3511 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Cedar Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

