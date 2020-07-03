3510 Edgewood st

Large 1017 square foot house. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Has small garage in back yard. has washer dryer hook ups, NO central ac or heat. Deposit $1050, Text or Call Evelyn (214)866-5982 Large 2 bedroom 1 bath new kitchen floor.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
