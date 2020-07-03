All apartments in Dallas
3510 Edgewood st

3510 Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Edgewood Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Large 1017 square foot house. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Has small garage in back yard.
has washer dryer hook ups,
NO central ac or heat.
Deposit $1050,
Text or Call Evelyn (214)866-5982
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath new kitchen floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Edgewood st have any available units?
3510 Edgewood st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Edgewood st have?
Some of 3510 Edgewood st's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Edgewood st currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Edgewood st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Edgewood st pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Edgewood st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3510 Edgewood st offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Edgewood st offers parking.
Does 3510 Edgewood st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Edgewood st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Edgewood st have a pool?
No, 3510 Edgewood st does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Edgewood st have accessible units?
No, 3510 Edgewood st does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Edgewood st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Edgewood st does not have units with dishwashers.

