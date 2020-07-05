All apartments in Dallas
3462 Tioga Street

Location

3462 Tioga Street, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 Tioga Street have any available units?
3462 Tioga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3462 Tioga Street have?
Some of 3462 Tioga Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 Tioga Street currently offering any rent specials?
3462 Tioga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 Tioga Street pet-friendly?
No, 3462 Tioga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3462 Tioga Street offer parking?
No, 3462 Tioga Street does not offer parking.
Does 3462 Tioga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3462 Tioga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 Tioga Street have a pool?
No, 3462 Tioga Street does not have a pool.
Does 3462 Tioga Street have accessible units?
No, 3462 Tioga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 Tioga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3462 Tioga Street has units with dishwashers.

