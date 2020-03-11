All apartments in Dallas
Location

3459 Linda Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICED UNDER MARKET on this Remodeled Home with Hardwood floors, Granite, Custom wet areas. Home shows great Huge lot. Great location. Experienced Landlord. Mowing and Landscaping included. One of the best homes and best deals in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 Linda Drive have any available units?
3459 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3459 Linda Drive have?
Some of 3459 Linda Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3459 Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3459 Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3459 Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 3459 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3459 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 3459 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3459 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3459 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3459 Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.

