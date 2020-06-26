3456 Middlefield St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in South Dallas - Beautiful one-story home for rent in South Dallas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Built-in 2003. 1328 sq ft. Very spacious living room. Crown molding in the living room & all bedrooms. Decent size closets. Ceramic tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, stove, and refrigerator. One car garage. Large fenced backyard. The country living with city conveniences.



UTILITIES:



Tenant Pays all the Utilities and maintains the yard



No Pets Allowed



