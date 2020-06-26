All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3456 Middlefield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3456 Middlefield St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:50 AM

3456 Middlefield St

3456 Middlefield Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3456 Middlefield Rd, Dallas, TX 75253
Rylie

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in South Dallas - Beautiful one-story home for rent in South Dallas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Built-in 2003. 1328 sq ft. Very spacious living room. Crown molding in the living room & all bedrooms. Decent size closets. Ceramic tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, stove, and refrigerator. One car garage. Large fenced backyard. The country living with city conveniences.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

Tenant Pays all the Utilities and maintains the yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2439840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456 Middlefield St have any available units?
3456 Middlefield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3456 Middlefield St have?
Some of 3456 Middlefield St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456 Middlefield St currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Middlefield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Middlefield St pet-friendly?
No, 3456 Middlefield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3456 Middlefield St offer parking?
Yes, 3456 Middlefield St offers parking.
Does 3456 Middlefield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Middlefield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Middlefield St have a pool?
No, 3456 Middlefield St does not have a pool.
Does 3456 Middlefield St have accessible units?
No, 3456 Middlefield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Middlefield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3456 Middlefield St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University