Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3445 Holliday Rd
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3445 Holliday Rd
3445 Holliday Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3445 Holliday Road, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Wood flooring, large open kitchen with breakfast area over-looking nice landscaped front yard. Large open living room, very nice size bedrooms with spacious closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3445 Holliday Rd have any available units?
3445 Holliday Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3445 Holliday Rd have?
Some of 3445 Holliday Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3445 Holliday Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Holliday Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Holliday Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Holliday Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3445 Holliday Rd offer parking?
No, 3445 Holliday Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Holliday Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 Holliday Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Holliday Rd have a pool?
No, 3445 Holliday Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Holliday Rd have accessible units?
No, 3445 Holliday Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Holliday Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Holliday Rd has units with dishwashers.
