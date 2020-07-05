Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3444 Pinebrook Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM
3444 Pinebrook Drive
3444 Pinebrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3444 Pinebrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A 2 story house with large backyard for lease! The house is renovated after a long-term tenant moved out. All bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious backyard is great for kids and pets to have fun at.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have any available units?
3444 Pinebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have?
Some of 3444 Pinebrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3444 Pinebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Pinebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Pinebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Pinebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Pinebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Pinebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3444 Pinebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3444 Pinebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Pinebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3444 Pinebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
