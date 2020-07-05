All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3443 Charolais Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3443 Charolais Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:26 PM

3443 Charolais Drive

3443 Charolais Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3443 Charolais Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Charolais Drive have any available units?
3443 Charolais Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3443 Charolais Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Charolais Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Charolais Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3443 Charolais Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive offer parking?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive have a pool?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive have accessible units?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3443 Charolais Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3443 Charolais Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University