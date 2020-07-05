Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3442 Linda Drive
3442 Linda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3442 Linda Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated bungalow features recently replaced windows, laminate floors throughout, neutral paint, and window coverings. Huge fenced back yard and 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3442 Linda Drive have any available units?
3442 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3442 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3442 Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3442 Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3442 Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 3442 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 3442 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3442 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Linda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
