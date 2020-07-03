All apartments in Dallas
3435 Boulder Drive

Location

3435 Boulder Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Kimball

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 4 bed 2 bath home close to the high school. House has original hardwood floors upstairs and luxury flooring downstairs . Both bathrooms have been recently updated along with new windows. Conveniently located by major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Boulder Drive have any available units?
3435 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Boulder Drive have?
Some of 3435 Boulder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Boulder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3435 Boulder Drive offer parking?
No, 3435 Boulder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 3435 Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 3435 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.

