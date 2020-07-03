Recently updated 4 bed 2 bath home close to the high school. House has original hardwood floors upstairs and luxury flooring downstairs . Both bathrooms have been recently updated along with new windows. Conveniently located by major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3435 Boulder Drive have?
Some of 3435 Boulder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
