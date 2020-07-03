3435 Boulder Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated 4 bed 2 bath home close to the high school. House has original hardwood floors upstairs and luxury flooring downstairs . Both bathrooms have been recently updated along with new windows. Conveniently located by major highways.