All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3434 Pebbleshores Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3434 Pebbleshores Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:30 AM

3434 Pebbleshores Drive

3434 Pebbleshores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3434 Pebbleshores Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have any available units?
3434 Pebbleshores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have?
Some of 3434 Pebbleshores Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Pebbleshores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Pebbleshores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Pebbleshores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive offer parking?
No, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have a pool?
No, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have accessible units?
No, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Pebbleshores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 Pebbleshores Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University