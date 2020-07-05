All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3420 Pacesetter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3420 Pacesetter Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:09 AM

3420 Pacesetter Drive

3420 Pacesetter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3420 Pacesetter Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have any available units?
3420 Pacesetter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have?
Some of 3420 Pacesetter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Pacesetter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Pacesetter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Pacesetter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Pacesetter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive offer parking?
No, 3420 Pacesetter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Pacesetter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have a pool?
No, 3420 Pacesetter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Pacesetter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Pacesetter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Pacesetter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University