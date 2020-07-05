Great size condo with many updates including new counter tops and cabinets in kitchen with new wood plank flooring in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms upstairs and a balcony to enjoy your quiet evenings. This home has two full bathrooms upstairs for each bedroom and a half bath downstairs by the kitchen for guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3420 Hidalgo Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 3420 Hidalgo Drive have?
Some of 3420 Hidalgo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Hidalgo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
