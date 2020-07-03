All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3413 Spence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3413 Spence Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:40 AM

3413 Spence Street

3413 Spence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3413 Spence Street, Dallas, TX 75215
St. Philips

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and airy, renovated home with a great back yard. Open concept kitchen with new appliances! 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of charm. This home is conveniently located close to major highways and downtown Dallas. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Spence Street have any available units?
3413 Spence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3413 Spence Street currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Spence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Spence Street pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Spence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3413 Spence Street offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Spence Street offers parking.
Does 3413 Spence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Spence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Spence Street have a pool?
No, 3413 Spence Street does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Spence Street have accessible units?
No, 3413 Spence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Spence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Spence Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Spence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 Spence Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University