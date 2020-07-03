Bright and airy, renovated home with a great back yard. Open concept kitchen with new appliances! 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of charm. This home is conveniently located close to major highways and downtown Dallas. Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Does 3413 Spence Street have any available units?
3413 Spence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
