3408 Poplar Springs Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full baths, with extra parking in front. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Bath Rooms and Kitchen, and Laminate Wood in living areas and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. Stainless Steel appliances. Nice Cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. It has huge and beautiful back yard. Nice Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Its just like Beautiful HOUSE. MUST SEE!