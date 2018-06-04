All apartments in Dallas
3408 Poplar Springs Lane

3408 Poplar Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Poplar Springs Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full baths, with extra parking in front. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Bath Rooms and Kitchen, and Laminate Wood in living areas and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. Stainless Steel appliances. Nice Cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. It has huge and beautiful back yard. Nice Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Its just like Beautiful HOUSE. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have any available units?
3408 Poplar Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have?
Some of 3408 Poplar Springs Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Poplar Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Poplar Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Poplar Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Poplar Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Poplar Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

