Dallas, TX
3407 Misty Meadow Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:52 AM

3407 Misty Meadow Drive

3407 Misty Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Misty Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home is ready now! 3 BED AND STUDY that can be 4th bedroom without a closet AND 2 CAR GARAGE IN A HIGHLY SOUGHT MEADOW GLEN SUBDIVISION . CENTERALLY LOCATED NORTH CARROLLTON AND HIGHLY RATING NORTH DALLAS SCHOOL. PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE. RENT INCLUDES MOWING THE YARD DONE BY LANDLORD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
3407 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3407 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Misty Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

