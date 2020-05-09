3407 Misty Meadow Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Home is ready now! 3 BED AND STUDY that can be 4th bedroom without a closet AND 2 CAR GARAGE IN A HIGHLY SOUGHT MEADOW GLEN SUBDIVISION . CENTERALLY LOCATED NORTH CARROLLTON AND HIGHLY RATING NORTH DALLAS SCHOOL. PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE. RENT INCLUDES MOWING THE YARD DONE BY LANDLORD.