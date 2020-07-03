All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 1 2019 at 9:36 AM

3400 Howell

3400 Howell St · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Howell St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Howell have any available units?
3400 Howell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Howell have?
Some of 3400 Howell's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Howell currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Howell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Howell pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Howell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3400 Howell offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Howell offers parking.
Does 3400 Howell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Howell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Howell have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Howell has a pool.
Does 3400 Howell have accessible units?
No, 3400 Howell does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Howell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Howell has units with dishwashers.

