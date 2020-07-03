34 Vanguard Way

Amenities

Custom built home in Urban Reserve, Dallas’ exclusive modern enclave, completed in 2016. Exquisite attention to detail from a structural, engineering & design perspective. Standing seam metal roof, Accoya acetylated wood siding with 50 year above-ground guarantee, spray foam insulation, 20 SEER HVAC, tankless water heaters, Western windows - floor to ceiling windows in LR & MBR - Lutron Caseta smart lighting, polished concrete floors, European white oak flooring in MBR, Miele appliances, Porcelanosa tile, LED lighting & custom designed American walnut millwork thru-out. Situated on a gorgeous lot with 40-ft lap pool, concrete patio w welded steel canopy & large grassy area with beautiful mature landscaping.