All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 34 Vanguard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
34 Vanguard Way
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:34 PM

34 Vanguard Way

34 Vanguard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

34 Vanguard Way, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom built home in Urban Reserve, Dallas’ exclusive modern enclave, completed in 2016. Exquisite attention to detail from a structural, engineering & design perspective. Standing seam metal roof, Accoya acetylated wood siding with 50 year above-ground guarantee, spray foam insulation, 20 SEER HVAC, tankless water heaters, Western windows - floor to ceiling windows in LR & MBR - Lutron Caseta smart lighting, polished concrete floors, European white oak flooring in MBR, Miele appliances, Porcelanosa tile, LED lighting & custom designed American walnut millwork thru-out. Situated on a gorgeous lot with 40-ft lap pool, concrete patio w welded steel canopy & large grassy area with beautiful mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Vanguard Way have any available units?
34 Vanguard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Vanguard Way have?
Some of 34 Vanguard Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Vanguard Way currently offering any rent specials?
34 Vanguard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Vanguard Way pet-friendly?
No, 34 Vanguard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 34 Vanguard Way offer parking?
Yes, 34 Vanguard Way offers parking.
Does 34 Vanguard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Vanguard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Vanguard Way have a pool?
Yes, 34 Vanguard Way has a pool.
Does 34 Vanguard Way have accessible units?
No, 34 Vanguard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Vanguard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Vanguard Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University