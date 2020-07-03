All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

3377 Blackburn St

3377 Blackburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3377 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area:Uptown/ Oaklawn/ Highland Park
Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1,476-1,702 / 696-996 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Furnished units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 793

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3377 Blackburn St have any available units?
3377 Blackburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3377 Blackburn St have?
Some of 3377 Blackburn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3377 Blackburn St currently offering any rent specials?
3377 Blackburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3377 Blackburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3377 Blackburn St is pet friendly.
Does 3377 Blackburn St offer parking?
Yes, 3377 Blackburn St offers parking.
Does 3377 Blackburn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3377 Blackburn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3377 Blackburn St have a pool?
Yes, 3377 Blackburn St has a pool.
Does 3377 Blackburn St have accessible units?
No, 3377 Blackburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 3377 Blackburn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3377 Blackburn St has units with dishwashers.

