3362 Forest Lane

The Bentley Independent Retirement Living is an urban Senior Living Community in Dallas, close proximity to healthcare providers at Dallas Medical Ctr, Farmers Market, Shopping, Cinemark 17, and Imax Theater. The community provides spacious commons areas to explore your hobbies, a Library and Theater with cozy couches, Chapel, a lovely atrium, and listen to the piano at the Parlor. Meals are included in your affordable rent. Square Footage Range 538 to 719. See B-1-11 floor plans. Rent starts at $2199.00.