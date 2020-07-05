All apartments in Dallas
3357 Mayhew Drive
3357 Mayhew Drive

3357 Mayhew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3357 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, easy-to-clean laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a one-car garage, driveway parking and a fenced-in front and backyard. The home is located minutes from area establishments such as Candelaria's Bakery, Rough House Gym Boxing, Walmart Neighborhood Center, Cicis, Rainbow Shops, El Rancho Supermercado, Pizza Hut, McDonald's and more! It's minutes from Larry G Smith Elementary School, St. Pius X Catholic School, and the Dallas Athletic Club. Tour the home today!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3357 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3357 Mayhew Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Mayhew Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 Mayhew Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3357 Mayhew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Mayhew Drive offers parking.
Does 3357 Mayhew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Mayhew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Mayhew Drive have a pool?
No, 3357 Mayhew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3357 Mayhew Drive have accessible units?
No, 3357 Mayhew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Mayhew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 Mayhew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

